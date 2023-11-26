FHP: One killed, one seriously injured in tractor-trailer crash

CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One person was killed and another seriously injured after a tractor-trailer crash, according to Florida Highway Patrol troopers.

Troopers said around 4:19 p.m. Saturday, the pair were in a semi-truck hauling a trailer westbound on State Road 20, less than half a mile east of County Road 287, in Calhoun County.

Authorities said for currently unknown reasons, the truck veered off of the roadway, through the ditch, and into the tree line. They said the truck continued crashing through the brush and finally stopped deep in the trees.

Troopers said at some point while the truck was crashing into the tree line, the driver was thrown from the vehicle and died on the scene. They said the passenger sustained serious injuries.

At the time this information was released Saturday evening, authorities said neither the driver’s nor the passenger’s, both from Chiefland, Florida, next of kin had been notified. They added that the driver was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, and it is unknown if the passenger was wearing a seatbelt.

