Holiday pet food drive benefitting Lucky Puppy Rescue

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two common things people like to do during the holiday season is look for savings and give back.

Saturday in Panama City, a holiday pet food drive held in the Walmart parking lot off of 23rd Street gave people an opportunity to do both.

Volunteers with Lucky Puppy Rescue collected dog food donations. They said there is an overpopulation of stray dogs in Bay County and a constant demand for help.

“For us to keep addressing the issue, for us to continue our mission, we need help from the community,” Lucky Puppy Rescue volunteer Beverley Walterson said. “We are a 501(c)(3) that works off charitable donations, without those donations, we don’t have the funds to do what we do.”

Lucky Puppy partnered with John Douglas Insurance to get the word out. John Douglas’ staff were there to educate people about open enrollment for their low-cost insurance options, but also to encourage people to give back.

“It’s very important for us to give back to our community in any way we can,” said Janet Fortune, John Douglas Insurance marking director. “This is our home, we live here, we grew up here, and we want to help this community grow,”

John Douglas Insurance is continuing their open enrollment event Mondays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through December 15th.

Fortune said the goal is to continue partnering with nonprofits throughout the event days to shine light on their missions.

If you’d like to donate to Lucky Puppy Rescue or learn about future fundraising events benefitting the rescue, click here.

