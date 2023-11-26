Saturday Evening Forecast

Clouds set in as we head though our overnights tonight with rain chances increasing to 70% on Sunday as a coastal low-pressure system brings rainfall.
By Megan Kennedy
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 10:26 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Clouds set in as we head though our overnights tonight with rain chances increasing to 70% on Sunday as a coastal low-pressure system brings rainfall starting along and coast and moving inland as the low-pressure system travels northeast. Rain clears by Sunday night; however, clouds will stick around through Monday.

High temperatures also fall to below average levels this week in the upper 50′s to low 60′s until the end of the week when the panhandle receives its next best chance at rain.

