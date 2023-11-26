Small Business Pop-Up Market held in Panama City

Shoppers in Panama City support local businesses on Small Business Saturday.
Shoppers in Panama City support local businesses on Small Business Saturday.
By Austin Maida
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 9:47 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Nobody said running a business was easy. As small business owners tell it, it’s actually the opposite.

“There’s a lot that goes into it, sleepless nights, you depend on yourself for that next dollar. You’re not getting a guaranteed paycheck from anybody,” said Caroline Nguyen, owner of Posh & Posies.

The day after Black Friday is Small Business Saturday, a day when holiday shoppers are encouraged to support local businesses.

There was a Small Business Pop-Up Market in Panama City on Saturday, and it was organized by a native of the area.

“It’s for small businesses, wherever we go. I’m from Panama City, so I do most of them here, and I love to do them here,” said Maddie Cassell, owner of Shop Otis’s Closet.

Over 50 vendors had pop-ups at the event. They sold their clothes, goods, food and more. Most small businesses start from, you guessed it, small beginnings.

“I actually started from a small little six-foot table, and have grown into a storefront location on the beach, and now we’re working on one in Lynn Haven,” said Mia Hill, owner of Carrington Collection Boutique.

Owners say it’s important to have events like Saturday’s, as they bring the consumer face-to-face with the people they’re supporting.

“Small businesses are so unique. You get to learn who actually runs a small business, and who you’re buying from,” Hill said.

Supporting these shops is different than buying from a huge national retailer, it keeps the money local.

“With small businesses you are supporting a family, a local family, and it goes into local families’ pockets. You’re not only supporting us, but you’re supporting Panama City Beach, Panama City, and after Hurricane Michael and things that we went through, I don’t think there’s anything else better to do than come support an amazing community, said Hill.”

According to Cassell, there are three Small Business Pop-Up Markets a year. One is held around Easter, one in the summer, and one near the winter holidays.

