Sunday Evening Forecast

Tonight will remain cloudy and humid. A cooling trend is also in affect with high temperatures falling into the low 60 until the end of the work week.
By Megan Kennedy
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 5:48 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Clouds and high humidity sticks around for the rest of the night tonight in the wake of this morning’s rain. Tonight’s overnight low temperatures will also cool down in to the upper 40′s across the panhandle.

Clouds will begin to filter out of our skies on Monday however high temperatures will still remain cool this week in the lower 60′s due to a passing cold front as well of northerly winds.

Out winds shift direction be the end of the workweek, coming out of the southeast which will warm up our high temperatures. However, rain chances do return by the end of the work week as well as our next frontal system moves into the panhandle.

