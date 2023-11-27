Bus involved in accident on the way to Arnold High School

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A bus was involved in an accident Monday morning in Bay County. The city of Panama City Beach says the bus was on its way to Arnold High School when the accident happened.

No major injuries have been reported. There were about 30 to 35 Arnold High students on the bus at the time. Panama City Beach police responded to the scene.

The bus driver may have had a medical emergency. The bus crossed a ditch and ended up in a wooded area at the end of Alf Coleman Road at an intersection. The students were taken to the school cafeteria.

They were evaluated by school personnel and Panama City Beach fire rescue. The students’ parents were notified. An investigation is underwway.

