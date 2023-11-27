A chilly early week forecast

By Ryan Michaels
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 7:29 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Monday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar with a few clouds passing through early on. We’ll see the clouds decrease throughout the day to a mainly sunny afternoon.

Temperatures have turned quite chilly! We’ll get the day started in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. You’ll want to dress warmly for today as we won’t find much warmth under a partly to mostly sunny sky. Temperatures only gradually climb into the 50s by mid-morning and highs today only reach the upper 50s to near 60 degrees for some for about an hour around 2pm.

In fact, we’ll have a chilly early week forecast. Overnight lows will slip down into the 30s for the next several mornings with Wednesday morning’s lows nearing the freezing mark for areas away from the coast. Highs will struggle to reach the 60 degree mark even with mostly sunny skies in the afternoons.

By the late week, we’ll see a switch in our winds to the south. That will bring up our morning lows to near 50 degrees by Friday morning and afternoon temperatures will push back up to the low 70s. However, it does come with another rain making system ejecting out of the Western Gulf and Texas spreading rain chances in from Friday and through the upcoming weekend.

Bottom Line...

For today, partly cloudy skies this morning turn mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs today only reach up to near 60 degrees after a chilly start. Your 7 Day Forecast has colder mornings ahead in the 30s through midweek with afternoon highs near 60°.

