Coffee Chat: Mrs. Claus discusses Millville Children’s Christmas Parade

By Mel Zosh
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 9:00 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On Monday Nov. 27, Mrs. Claus stopped by NewsChannel 7 Today!

She talked about the upcoming Millville Children’s Christmas Parade. It’s happening on Friday Dec. 1 from 10:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. It starts at Milleville Waterfront Park and ends at Daffin Park.

Be sure to bring your lawn chairs and blankets and get ready for some fun!

