Decorating for the holidays with Kirby Holt

Decorating for the Holidays: Making a wreath
By Allison Baker
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 5:26 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -It is beginning to feel a lot like the holiday season. Master Decorator Kirby Holt joined us in the studio for NewsChannel 7 at 4 to share a few decorating tips.

Holt is the owner of Blossoms in Chipley, to see his work in person or for more information, people can visit the store’s location in downtown Chipley.

Holt also decorates homes for the holidays but tells NewsChannel 7 he has limited availability with Christmas being less than a month away.

Decorating for the Holidays: How to make the perfect Garland

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Life at Sea Cruises says it had to cancel its three-year inaugural cruise because it doesn't...
The 3-year cruise is canceled, leaving guests out hundreds of thousands of dollars
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
One person was seriously injured and other killed after a tractor-trailer crash, according to...
FHP: One killed, one seriously injured in tractor-trailer crash
There were about 30-35 students on the bus.
Bus involved in accident on the way to Arnold High School
Michael Sopejstal, 60, won $25,000 a year for life in Michigan's Lucky for Life lottery. He...
Lucky mistake leads to man winning $25,000 a year for life in lottery

Latest News

Both women were arrested and transported into the Washington County Jail on charges of heroin...
Two women arrested for smuggling into prison
Get those taste buds ready for a foodie experience at a new gastro pub in Crestview.
Crestview welcomes a new gastro pub experience at Eagle’s Nest
The holiday shopping season is now underway!
Black Friday Shopping is here!
Picture of Nana and Paw Paw, Former owners of the donut shop and cafe.
Dan-D Donuts Faces and Places PKG