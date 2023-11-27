Decorating for the holidays with Kirby Holt

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -It is beginning to feel a lot like the holiday season. Master Decorator Kirby Holt joined us in the studio for NewsChannel 7 at 4 to share a few decorating tips.

Holt is the owner of Blossoms in Chipley, to see his work in person or for more information, people can visit the store’s location in downtown Chipley.

Holt also decorates homes for the holidays but tells NewsChannel 7 he has limited availability with Christmas being less than a month away.

Decorating for the Holidays: How to make the perfect Garland

