Faces and Places: Dan D Donuts

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - In this of Faces and Places ofThe Panhandle, we highlight Dan-D-Donuts. Dan D’s Donuts is located at the intersection of 12th and Harrison in Panama City. They opened their doors in 1965 and have been a staple in the community ever since. And while times have certainly changed since the 1960′s, they have found a way to remain the same. We talk about how they’ve remained relevant in this week’s Faces and Places of The Panhandle brought to you by Wettermark Keith Personal Injury Lawyers.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.