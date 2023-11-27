Faces and Places: Dan D Donuts

DAN D DONUTS FACES AND PLACES
By Dekevion Gause
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 11:56 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - In this of Faces and Places ofThe Panhandle, we highlight Dan-D-Donuts. Dan D’s Donuts is located at the intersection of 12th and Harrison in Panama City. They opened their doors in 1965 and have been a staple in the community ever since. And while times have certainly changed since the 1960′s, they have found a way to remain the same. We talk about how they’ve remained relevant in this week’s Faces and Places of The Panhandle brought to you by Wettermark Keith Personal Injury Lawyers.

