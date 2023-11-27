New hospitality program at Gulf Coast State College could help combat worker shortages

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The national worker shortage is affecting everyone, including our own area. Hospitality is a major key in being a tourist destination and is Panama Cities biggest employer.

Bay County is a vacation destination and with tourism comes the hospitality industry, but in recent years the county’s biggest employers are seeing a decline of workers in those jobs. To help fill those critical positions, Gulf Coast State College has introduced a new hospitality program.

“The hospitality management program students are learning skills from a variety of different sectors of the business including food and beverage, event management, hotel management and general tourism and transportation,” said Daniel Henderson, chairperson of Hospitality Management and Culinary Arts at Gulf Coast State College.

Reports from the U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics shows that since COVID the number of employment has increased although we are still not back to where we were pre-pandemic.

“Wanting to fill that gap of training to create those opportunities for younger individuals or individuals who are wanting to change their careers or coming out of military and looking for their next opportunity”, said Henderson.

College staff say students who are in the two-year program will learn a variety of different skills from the restaurant industry to general tourism, to hotel management.

“Tailoring it for local industry specific wide variety different challenges here being on the beach, and we are a true tourism area, wide variety of amusement parks,” said Henderson. “Industries who are in need can see we have the ability to develop employees in our own backyard.”

There are currently 22 students in the 2-year program. College staff said they hope other people are encouraged to join the program.

