37th Annual Boat Parade of Lights is returning to Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Annual Boat Parade of Lights is returning to Panama City this holiday season/

Boat captains interested in registering have until noon on November 30th to get signed up.

The event is put on by Destination Panama City, St. Andrews Bay Yacht Club, St. Joe, Hotel Indigo, Harrison’s Restaurant, and the City of Panama City.

The parade will be taking place on December 9 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Line-up begins at the St. Andrews Yacht Club and ends at the Panama City Marina.

All boats must be lined up at the St. Andrews Yacht no later than 5:00 p.m. You will receive specific instructions at the Captain’s Meeting.

The best-decorated boat will win a prize worth up to $1000.

For more information visit Destination Panama City.

