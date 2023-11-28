Art expands in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Pier Park will soon make local history as art is expanding in Panama City Beach.

The mall will soon be the first area business to execute a privately funded public art project in the area. It is through a partnership with Pier Park and SkyWheel Panama City Beach.

Kollet Hardeman was commissioned to transform the mall breezeway into an underwater tunnel. Hardeman is a Florida native but currently lives in Texas. She traveled to share her creativity and move children.

“Street art in general is just. It’s hard to put into words what it means to children they could be having the roughest day ever and we don’t know it because they can’t verbalize it,” Hardeman said. “So for me, street art anywhere is my passion. This is really cool just because even though I know it’s off-season right now, but I’ve seen a lot of kids come around with ice cream so I know it’s going to hit the intended audience so for me it means touching children who might need it. who might not need it. You just never know with kids. I do it for the kids.”

Hardeman started working on the mural on Monday at 5 a.m. and said it would take her a couple of days to complete.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held on Thursday, December 7.

The mural is located in the breezeway between Smoothie King and Kilwins Chocolate & Ice Cream.

The art project costs $25,000.

