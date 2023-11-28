Blountstown getting set for difficult road playoff test at Hawthorne

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Blountstown is one of the two teams still working this final week of November and into the start of December. The Blountstown Tigers are getting set for a Class 1-R state semifinal game on the road at Hawthorne, that’s in the Gainesville area. The Tigers will take an 8-3 record east and south with them, that 8th win a 14-10 region final win over Port St. Joe this past Friday night. This trip to the state semifinals marks the third time since 2019 the Tigers have made it at least to the state semi’s. Back in 2019 they made it to the championship game, losing to Madison in that final. And just last year they made it to the state semi’s, and lost on the road at Hawthorne. So this week gives them the chance for payback. As it happens, that may come earlier than expected, with Hawthorne looking to push this semifinal up by 24 hours this week.

“Because the championship game for 1A-Rural is on the 7th (of December) which is next Thursday, so you kind of you either have a short week this week.” Blountstown head coach Greg Jordan told me during a Zoom call Monday. “Or if you win in the semifinals, you have a short week in preparation for the state championship game. So we just received an email from their school in relation to that. And we’ll be in discussions tomorrow. And I’m sure by lunch tomorrow we’ll have a definite answer whether the game will be Thursday or Friday. But as of now it’s still Friday.”

No matter when they play that one Jordan and his team going up against an 11-0 Hornets team, that after beating the Tigers last year, went on to win the 1R title by beating Northview. No matter what, coach Jordan says getting to this game for the third time in five years, well it’s a big deal. And it’s a great reward for the coaches and players who put in so much to the program, beginning with weightlifting season in January, through the track season and into the spring.

“Then you go through spring ball. And then you go through June and July workouts, pulling tires, lifting weights, throwing, doing all those things. Fans see just a small window on Friday nights for 48 minutes of what the kids are able to do. But they don’t realize how much time has gone into that by the players and coaches. We put a lot of time into that and those kids do as well. And it’s great for them to see the fruits of their labor you know come about. And an opportunity to play in the final four says a lot about our kids in our program. And we look forward to the opportunity.”

Again that game still set for Friday, but could be moved up 24 hours. Stay tuned to Newschannel 7 Sports for an update on that.

