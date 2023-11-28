Bus crash near Arnold High School makes the seventh for the Bay District schools

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A scary start to a Monday morning for students headed to Arnold High School when the bus they were riding in crashed into a sign and ended up in a ditch. This is one of many recent bus crashes we’ve reported on, this school year.

Florida Highway Patrol reports 10 bus crashes this year in Bay County, Monday would make 11. Bay District Schools told us their buses were in seven crashes this school year with four of them being at the fault of the district. Students we spoke to tell us it’s scary but they’re still willing to take the bus.

“I just remember it all happened really fast and it was kind of scary,” said Celina Johnson, an Arnold student who was on the bus.

Celina Johnson was one of the 33 Arnold students on the bus when it crashed.

“I was in the middle of the bus, for most of the ride here. Mr. Mike, our bus driver seemed kind of slow. Whenever we got to the turn to go to the school, I looked up I saw it was getting bumpy and we ran into a sign,” said Celina.

A district spokeswoman told us the bus driver may have had a medical emergency.

“When we hit the ditch, I looked up and Mr. Mike looked yellow and pale,” said Celina.

We’re told no students were seriously injured.

“I hit my face on the seat it didn’t hurt. I know one of the kids said he hurt his foot, and another hurt his leg,” said Celina.

Celina’s mom said she was nervous when she first got the call.

“I was like ‘What are y’all ok,” said Amanda Johnson, Celina’s mom. “I wanted to make sure everyone was ok. She {Celina} was shaken up. You could hear it in her voice. She is good thankfully.”

Still, Celina says she will continue to ride the bus.

“I’m not afraid to ride the bus again cause I really like my bus driver,” said Celina.

As of Monday evening, the bus driver was still in the hospital undergoing tests.

