Cold temperatures into the midweek

It’s a quiet start on radar but a cloudy and overcast start with upper-level clouds passing through. We’ll see the clouds linger through sunrise, but gradually decrease throughout the morning. Sunshine abounds by lunch and into the afternoon today.

Temperatures are cold! Dress warmly for the upper 30s to low 40s to start the day. With the lack of sunshine for the morning drive, you’ll want some good winter gear to wear out the door.

Even with the afternoon sun, we’ll still struggle to find some warmth. Temperatures only gradually warm up to the low 50s by lunch with afternoon highs struggling to reach 60 degrees under sunny skies.

We’ll get even colder tonight...

Overnight lows will slip down into the 30s for the next several mornings with Wednesday morning’s lows nearing the freezing mark for areas away from the coast. A Freeze Warning will go into effect for tonight.

From the National Weather Service...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 expected.

* WHERE...The Tri-State and areas away from the coast in the FL Panhandle

* WHEN...From midnight CST to 7 AM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing. We’ll see another shot at some patchy freezing temperatures inland Wednesday night into Thursday morning as well.

Bottom Line...

For today, cloudy skies turn sunny into the afternoon. Highs today near 60°. Your 7 Day Forecast has a freezing night away from the coast tonight and highs struggle in sunshine to get to 60 again tomorrow.

