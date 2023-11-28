Crestview welcomes a new gastro pub experience at Eagle’s Nest

By Shaun Breaux
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:46 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Calling all foodies to this new elevated dining experience in Crestview!

Only a few weeks open, this gastro pub style restaurant ties together delicious dishes, craft beverages, and sense of community.

With views of the greens at Blackwater Golf Course, Executive Chef Justin Robinson said guests tend to spend a little more time at Eagle’s Nest than just a quick meal.

Under Chef Robinson’s guidance, the team has been hard at work creating next level menu items for guest to enjoy. Once bellies are full, then Eagle’s Nest offers the opportunity for quality family and friends time in their lounge area, beer garden outdoor seating, and fire pit areas. Between hitting golf balls and testing those cornhole skills, everyone is sure to have a great time.

Watch the videos attached to check out Chef Robinson creating some fresh pasta as he prepares for the day!

