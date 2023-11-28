Early Learning Coalition of Northwest Florida promotes $10,000 grants

Child care providers in organization’s coverage area qualify for them
By Victoria Scott
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 6:22 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Many childcare centers are still struggling with limited monetary support after pandemic-era funding expired earlier this year. However, the Early Learning Coalition of Northwest Florida is promoting a new state grant program for childcare providers in its service area.

“The $10,000 can go towards any kind of equipment including outdoor and indoor classroom materials,” ELCNWF Communications and Development Director Tami Valdez said.

The organization serves Bay, Holmes, Jackson, Washington, Gulf, Calhoun, and Franklin Counties. It uses state funding to help families pay for child care.

“Two of the main programs that we have are the School Readiness Program that pays for child care for children whose parents can qualify for that,” Valdez said. “We also have the Voluntary Pre-Kindergarten Program that we administer throughout the seven counties.”

Staff members said they’ve already received more than 50 applications. However, they said they’re eager to receive more in the coming days.

“We don’t want to make it difficult,” Valdez said. “The owners have enough on their plates. We want it to be where they can just easily submit the application, get the support that they need, and then get the dollars.”

The deadline to apply is Dec. 1.

You can apply for the grant by visiting this website. The Early Learning Coalition of Northwest Florida is also hosting its “Giving Tuesday” event on Nov. 28. You can donate by clicking on this link.

