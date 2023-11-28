Event Preview: Beachy Holiday Art Walk and Party

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On Tuesday Nov. 28, NewsChannel 7 Today previewed an event happening this Friday Dec. 1.

The Beachy Holiday Art Walk and Party is happening this Friday from 6-9 p.m. at the Beachy Beach headquarters, which is located at 17651 PCB Parkway.

There will be food, live music, an art gallery (including artwork for sale) and more.

The event benefits Florida Panhandle Golf Therapy Alliance, LLC, Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center and Food4Kidz.

