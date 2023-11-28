FEMA offers to fund Panama City Marina rebuild

FEMA PAYING FOR MARINA
By Jamilka Gibson
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 11:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - After being heavily damaged by Hurricane Michael in 2018, Panama City officials have gone back and forth over what to do with the downtown Panama City marina. City officials plan to explore two rebuilding options.

According to city leaders the Federal Emergency Management Agency has offered to cover 90-95 percent of the cost to rebuild the marina to exactly how it was prior to Hurricane Michael.

The topic will be discussed during the November 28 commission meeting.

Another rebuild option involves a proposal from the St. Joe Company. According to city leaders, the company will have a project proposal available by December 12.

Panama City Mayor Michael Rohan said although the process will take a little longer to complete, his vote is with the FEMA option.

“I’m going to urge our commission not to make the same mistake that we made before. As you may or may not know they asked to rebuild the civic center and they offered to rebuild completely as it was, but the city turned them down and went against their wishes and sued them and we ended up losing,” said Rohan. “In my book, there’s no question. FEMA 95 percent. Who wouldn’t go with that? If somebody offered, you a house and they were willing to pay 95 percent you’d jump on it.”

Rohan said he hopes he and the commissioners can come to a decision on December 12 following St. Joe’s proposal.

