Fire at Señor Frogs in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A popular Panama City Beach restaurant is damaged after an overnight fire.

Onlookers say the fire started at Señor Frogs on Front Beach Rd. around 1 a.m. on Tuesday.

WJHG is working to gather more information on the extent of damage. There’s no word of any injuries.

The restaurant has been open for a little over a year. Here’s a link to a WJHG article about the restaurant chain opening in Panama City Beach.

