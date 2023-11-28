Fire at Señor Frogs in Panama City Beach
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 8:30 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A popular Panama City Beach restaurant is damaged after an overnight fire.
Onlookers say the fire started at Señor Frogs on Front Beach Rd. around 1 a.m. on Tuesday.
WJHG is working to gather more information on the extent of damage. There’s no word of any injuries.
The restaurant has been open for a little over a year. Here’s a link to a WJHG article about the restaurant chain opening in Panama City Beach.
