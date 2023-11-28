Man hospitalized after accident in Bay County

A Panama City Beach man is injured after a crash Monday night.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 6:23 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man is hospitalized after a crash Monday night in Bay County, according to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

At 10:45 p.m. Monday night, a Panama City Beach resident crashed when his SUV veered off the shoulder of the road and into the wood line at Joan Avenue, approaching Houston Street.

The 31-year-old man was then taken to the hospital with life threating injuries, according to FHP.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both women were arrested and transported into the Washington County Jail on charges of heroin...
Two women arrested for smuggling into prison
There were about 30-35 students on the bus.
Bus involved in accident on the way to Arnold High School
Life at Sea Cruises says it had to cancel its three-year inaugural cruise because it doesn't...
The 3-year cruise is canceled, leaving guests out hundreds of thousands of dollars
Florida Lottery November
Florida Lottery Word of the Day Contest November
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update

Latest News

FEMA offers to cover 95% of the cost to rebuild marina, Panama City leaders to discuss options
FEMA offers to fund Panama City Marina rebuild
Kollet Hardeman paints mural at Pier Park mall in Panama City Beach
Art expands in Panama City Beach
SMALL BUSINESSES AND HOLIDAY SALES
SMALL BUSINESSES AND HOLIDAY SALES
ART PROJECT AT PIER PARK STARTS
ART PROJECT AT PIER PARK STARTS