Man hospitalized after accident in Bay County

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man is hospitalized after a crash Monday night in Bay County, according to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

At 10:45 p.m. Monday night, a Panama City Beach resident crashed when his SUV veered off the shoulder of the road and into the wood line at Joan Avenue, approaching Houston Street.

The 31-year-old man was then taken to the hospital with life threating injuries, according to FHP.

