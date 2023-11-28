Monday Evening Forecast

By Chris Smith
Published: Nov. 27, 2023
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be pretty chilly the next few days and night before a warmer and wetter weather pattern returns this Friday and thru the weekend. For tonight clouds will return with lows near 40. Skies will be sunny on Tuesday w/highs near 60. If you are heading to the #850Strong Christmas Concert in Lynn Haven Tuesday evening expect temps in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Lows Wednesday morning will be below freezing inland, but mid to upper 30s at the coast. Highs Wednesday will again be near 60. As we head into the weekend several waves of rain will move across our area starting Friday and thru Sunday. As much as 3-5″ of rain could be possible the way it looks right now.

In the tropics there are no areas of interest and just 3 days remain in hurricane season.

