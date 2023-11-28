Small businesses adapting for Cyber Monday, increase in online shopping

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The weekend after Thanksgiving kicks off the Christmas shopping season, including Cyber Monday.

It’s a day when more sales are typically posted online, encouraging people to head to their computers to look for their next purchase.

Many small local businesses have had to adapt to keep up. Staff at multiple locally owned businesses told NewsChannel 7 that while people are still coming into the stores to shop, they have opened online stores to keep customers buying.

”It is getting more necessary,” Ashley McDaniel, sales coordinator at Plum Delightful Boutique, said. “You do see it more, people like to shop at home in their pajamas, and people have busy lives. And especially the way things are changing, everyone likes it in an instant. So, you do kind of see that push to go more online.”

Adobe Analytics reported that last year’s Cyber Monday sales totaled more than $11 billion.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.