‘Tis the season for giving and good food with Back Beach Barbeque

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If smells could travel through TV screens, Back Beach Barbecue would have sold out of their breakfast spread before the morning news was over.

Sadly, they cannot. So, you’ll have to go smell for yourself when you visit their location right off Panama City Beach Pkwy. Serving breakfast from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. daily, the spread featured speaks for itself. Check out their website here for a full list of their menu items served throughout the day.

However, with great food comes great responsibility, and Back Beach Barbeque is doing their part to join in on the giving season.

Tickets are now on sale for their annual Beer Dinner fundraiser. The dinner will be taking place this February, but tickets are expected to sell out fast so secure your spot and get those date night outfits ready now.

For $100 a person, guests can enjoy a five-course upscale barbecue meal complete with exclusive beer pairings from Odd Pelican Beer. The Pitmasters said these are not going to be your everyday menu items.

Benefiting NWF Heath Network, reserve your seat by calling Back Beach Barbecue at 850-249-0822.

