Twelve Purses of Christmas Giveaway

Club 360 is giving away a designer purse every day between December 1st through the 12th.

Rules to Play:

-Must be 18 years of age or older to play.

-Each ticket has a unique ticket number

-Every day December 1 - 12, 2023, a ticket will be drawn, if your exact numbers in order is drawn, you win the designer purse for that day!

-Each ticket has 12 chances of winning.

-Each ticket can only WIN one (1) time

-Winning numbers will be posted on Facebook.com/Club 360BayWinners have 30 days to redeem the prize

-S﻿even (7) tickets have 84 chances to WIN a Designer Purse!

The designer purses being given away are valued between $250 to $500. The designers include Kate Spade, Michael Kors, Coach, and a few others.

