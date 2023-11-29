Area scores and highlights for Tuesday, November 28th

By Scott Rossman
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 10:47 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

High School Soccer/Girls

Rutherford 0 Bay 8

Maclay 5 Port St. Joe 1

High School Soccer/Boys

Rutherford 0 Bay 8

Ft. Walton Beach 2 South Walton 0

North Bay Haven 8 Freeport 4

High School Basketball/Boys

Bozeman 49 Poplar Springs 34

Malone 44 Graceville 57

Paxton 57 West Florida Baptist 41

Wewahitchka 17 Cottondale 60

High School Basketball/Girls

Paxton 49 W. Florida Baptist 34

Lincoln 63 Rutherford 84

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

