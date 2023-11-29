Area scores and highlights for Tuesday, November 28th
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 10:47 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -
High School Soccer/Girls
Rutherford 0 Bay 8
Maclay 5 Port St. Joe 1
High School Soccer/Boys
Rutherford 0 Bay 8
Ft. Walton Beach 2 South Walton 0
North Bay Haven 8 Freeport 4
High School Basketball/Boys
Bozeman 49 Poplar Springs 34
Malone 44 Graceville 57
Paxton 57 West Florida Baptist 41
Wewahitchka 17 Cottondale 60
High School Basketball/Girls
Paxton 49 W. Florida Baptist 34
Lincoln 63 Rutherford 84
