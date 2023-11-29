Bay District Schools to move second school board meeting of each month to 5:30 p.m.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -It may soon be easier for parents to make it to Bay District School Board meetings.

For years the board meetings have taken place at 1:00 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesday of the month.

Some parents have said the timing of the meetings makes it hard for them to attend.

That’s why on Tuesday, BDS approved a plan to move the second meeting of each month to 5:30 p.m.

“This is an opportunity to increase participation, having them at 5:30, hopefully when folks are off work. So that they can come and not only just watch the meeting, but participate in the meeting and ask questions. We always say that the best voter is an informed voter, and so this is an opportunity for our constituents, our voters, our community members to come out and be a part of the process,” said Chairman of the BDS School Board Steve Moss.

The hope is that the change in time will also drive up the number of parents that watch the meetings online.

BDS says that the new time will also allow students being recognized for their accomplishments to attend without having to miss school.

The new start time will begin in January. The meetings are held at the Nelson Building in Panama City.

