Bay District Schools to move second school board meeting of each month to 5:30 p.m.

BDS SCHOOL BOARD ORGANIZATION MEETING
By Austin Maida
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 11:01 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -It may soon be easier for parents to make it to Bay District School Board meetings.

For years the board meetings have taken place at 1:00 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesday of the month.

Some parents have said the timing of the meetings makes it hard for them to attend.

That’s why on Tuesday, BDS approved a plan to move the second meeting of each month to 5:30 p.m.

“This is an opportunity to increase participation, having them at 5:30, hopefully when folks are off work. So that they can come and not only just watch the meeting, but participate in the meeting and ask questions. We always say that the best voter is an informed voter, and so this is an opportunity for our constituents, our voters, our community members to come out and be a part of the process,” said Chairman of the BDS School Board Steve Moss.

The hope is that the change in time will also drive up the number of parents that watch the meetings online.

BDS says that the new time will also allow students being recognized for their accomplishments to attend without having to miss school.

The new start time will begin in January. The meetings are held at the Nelson Building in Panama City.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both women were arrested and transported into the Washington County Jail on charges of heroin...
Two women arrested for smuggling into prison
An overnight fire at Señor Frogs in Panama City Beach causes damage to the building.
30 firefighters respond to fire at Señor Frog’s in Panama City Beach
There were about 30-35 students on the bus.
Bus involved in accident on the way to Arnold High School
A Panama City Beach man is injured after a crash Monday night.
Man hospitalized after accident in Bay County
Florida Lottery November
Florida Lottery Word of the Day Contest November

Latest News

BDS SCHOOL BOARD ORGANIZATION MEETING
BDS SCHOOL BOARD ORGANIZATION MEETING
Bay boys soccer team gets shutout win over Rutherford Tuesday
Walton County Sheriff’s officials report there is an active manhunt in the DeFuniak Springs...
WCSO: Manhunt for sex offender in DeFuniak Springs
Near freezing temps are in the forecast the next two mornings.
Tuesday Evening Forecast