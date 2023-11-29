BDS Teacher arrested for possession of child sexual abuse images.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Bay County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Panama City man for possessing images of child sexual abuse on electronic devices in his home.

BCSO investigators say they were made aware of a Google account that contained images of child sexual abuse by the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC).

According to law enforcement, the account allegedly belonged to Brian McKay. BCSO investigators say McKay was identified to be an employee with Bay District Schools.

Based on information from the NCMEC and his employment a search warrant was obtained for his residence and executed Wednesday morning by BCSO investigators and Homeland Security.

During the search, investigators say they found hundreds of images and videos of Child Sexual Abuse Materials (CSAM).

McKay was interviewed by investigators and then transported to the Bay County Jail where he was charged with 20 counts of Possession of the Sexual Performance of a Child, pending the results of forensic analysis of all electronic devices located in the residence.

Authorities also say that more charges are expected against McKay at the conclusion of the forensic analysis.

BCSO says at this time there is no indication that any of the material was produced by McKay and it appears all the material was downloaded from the internet over the course of the last few years.

Bay District Schools has since confirmed McKay is a teacher within the district. The district says they have taken actions to ensure that McKay will not be returning to any of their campuses.

You can read the full statement from the district down below.

“We are deeply troubled to learn of the recent arrest of a teacher within our district. At Bay District Schools, we hold our employees to the highest standards of professionalism and ethical conduct. The safety and well-being of our students are our top priorities.

Upon receiving information about the arrest, we took immediate and decisive action to ensure the employee would not be returning to any of our campuses. We want to assure our parents, students, and the community that we are fully cooperating with law enforcement authorities during their investigation.

Our thoughts and prayers always go out to any victims associated with any criminal behavior, and we’re grateful to law enforcement officials who swiftly responded to this matter. Their dedication to upholding the law and ensuring the safety of our community is commendable. It is essential to remember that the deplorable actions of one individual do not reflect the values and commitment to excellence that Bay District Schools stands for.

We remain steadfast in our mission to provide a safe and nurturing learning environment for all students. As we navigate this challenging situation, our focus remains on supporting our students and the school community.

We will continue to work closely with law enforcement and provide any necessary assistance to ensure a thorough and just resolution to this matter. We appreciate the understanding and patience of our community during this difficult time.” -Bay District Schools

