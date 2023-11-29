Bozeman football State Semifinal moved up to Thursday

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Bozeman’s 1R State Semifinal game at Madison this week is being moved up 24 hours from Friday to Thursday. Impending bad weather on Friday the big reason why!

Bucks head coach Jason Griffin and his Bucks are coming off the region final win over Holmes. That a game in which the Bucks fell behind 14-0 by halftime, only to rally with four second half touchdowns, winning that game 28-14. That put them on the road at Madison, with the 9-1 Cowboys somehow finishing ranked just ahead of the Bucks in the state’s hard to figure seeding process. At any rate the Friday game moved up because of weather concerns, and Tuesday afternoon I spoke with coach Griffin via Zoom about the decision to push up a day based on an ugly weather forecast for Friday.

“It’s probably the safer decision to play this thing on Thursday.” coach Griffin said. “A number of reasons, a lot of pros and cons to it. Obviously, but the some of the pros would be that the weather looks really great on Thursday, and then we make sure that we don’t have any delays that push us back. You know with the state championship game being on a Thursday next week, if there were any delays or push-back, it would even condense that, that time frame even more. So we just both agreed that this would probably be the best option for us, facing the weather that we’re potentially facing.”

Even with logic on the side of moving the game up, well that doesn’t mean there aren’t complications. Even given the fact Griffin had already decided to take his players out of school Wednesday and Thursday and roll over to Tallahassee Wednesday morning for two days of practice and preparation over there, in advance of a scheduled Friday game.

“If you know you’re going to play on a Thursday night and you’re prepared to have that condensed preparation then you know you’re prepared for that in advance.” says Griffin. “Having it come at this late stage, you know it’s difficult to hit the fast forward button. You know you’re at a point where your preparation and your routine is under way. So we’re going to have to condense things a little better. Fortunately for us we are going to be on the road a little early. We’re getting out of town and we’re going to be in a hotel so we’re going to have our guys available to us a little more then we might normally have in a typical school day. So we think that we’re going to be able to make some lemonade out of this situation, hopefully.”

The plan now is to head to Tallahassee at ten a.m. Wednesday, following a sendoff from the school. Practice at Cox Stadium over there Wednesday afternoon. Then game plan in the hotel Wednesday night. Thursday the coach tells us, the team will get to do a walk-through at Florida State’s Indoor Practice Facility, so that’s a nice boost for the players, as they get set to play in Bozeman’s first ever state championship game. That game at 7:30 eastern Thursday night. We will have all the highlights in our late news Thursday.

