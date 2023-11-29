Certain seniors in Panama City can qualify for additional tax relief

Pertains to homestead tax exemption
SENIOR TAX EXEMPTION
By Victoria Scott
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 11:11 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Some seniors in Panama City could be saving money on their property taxes.

City commissioners approved a property tax exemption ordinance for seniors at Tuesday’s meeting.

It’s only for residents over 65 who have owned their home for at least 25 years.

Houses also need to be valued at less than $250,000.

Commissioners said seniors need to fall under a certain income bracket to qualify.

They also said the exemption is important as property values continue to increase in the city.

“We’ve got a lot of multi-generational housing,” Commissioner Josh Street said. “People have lived here for a long period of time. Sometimes it just gets too expensive to stay in the home that you’ve loved and you’ve enjoyed for all your life. So, this is an opportunity to at least take the tax burden off of those specific individuals.”

City leaders said you can apply for the exemption through the Property Appraiser’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both women were arrested and transported into the Washington County Jail on charges of heroin...
Two women arrested for smuggling into prison
An overnight fire at Señor Frogs in Panama City Beach causes damage to the building.
30 firefighters respond to fire at Señor Frog’s in Panama City Beach
There were about 30-35 students on the bus.
Bus involved in accident on the way to Arnold High School
A Panama City Beach man is injured after a crash Monday night.
Man hospitalized after accident in Bay County
Florida Lottery November
Florida Lottery Word of the Day Contest November

Latest News

SENIOR TAX EXEMPTION
SENIOR TAX EXEMPTION
The project is set to soon be made into a movie, set in Walton County, about black bears and...
Walton County Commissioners approve large chunk of money for Paper Bear project
PAPER BEAR PROJECT FUNDING APPROVED
PAPER BEAR PROJECT FUNDING APPROVED
The meetings take place at the Nelson Building in Panama City.
Bay District Schools to move second school board meeting of each month to 5:30 p.m.