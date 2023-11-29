Certain seniors in Panama City can qualify for additional tax relief

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Some seniors in Panama City could be saving money on their property taxes.

City commissioners approved a property tax exemption ordinance for seniors at Tuesday’s meeting.

It’s only for residents over 65 who have owned their home for at least 25 years.

Houses also need to be valued at less than $250,000.

Commissioners said seniors need to fall under a certain income bracket to qualify.

They also said the exemption is important as property values continue to increase in the city.

“We’ve got a lot of multi-generational housing,” Commissioner Josh Street said. “People have lived here for a long period of time. Sometimes it just gets too expensive to stay in the home that you’ve loved and you’ve enjoyed for all your life. So, this is an opportunity to at least take the tax burden off of those specific individuals.”

City leaders said you can apply for the exemption through the Property Appraiser’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.