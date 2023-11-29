Chilly sunshine returns today

By Ryan Michaels
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 7:15 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Wednesday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar with mainly clear skies overhead. Plenty of sunshine comes our way today. But it’ll once again be chilly sunshine.

In fact, it’s a freezing early morning for inland areas and frosty for just about everyone around sunrise. Temperatures are starting out in the low to mid 30s. Thankfully there’s not much of a wind, yet if you feel the light north wind on your exposed skin it’ll for sure feel like freezing if not the upper 20s from the coast on inland, respectively. Dress warmly and in layers with gloves, scarves or ear protection to help with exposure if you’ll be out in the elements for longer than a quick trip. Temperatures only gradually warm into the 50s by mid to late morning with highs once again struggling to get to 60 even in sunshine today.

We’ll get another shot at some patchy frost or freezing spots inland tonight and Thursday morning. But, later in the day on Thursday, our warm up to a more maritime air mass will return. Highs on Thursday return to the low to mid 60s and we’ll be in store for 70s for Friday and the weekend.

Unfortunately, with the increase in warmth and moisture, rain chances will also become likely by Friday afternoon and last through Saturday and much of Sunday morning. A solid 1-3″ of rain is possible with this weekend’s system.

Bottom Line...

For today, mainly sunny skies with chilly feels. Highs today only reach the upper 50s to near 60 degrees once again after a frigid morning. Your 7 Day Forecast has another night with some frosty or freezing spots away from the coast before temperatures rebound late in the week with rain for the weekend.

