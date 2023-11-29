Former deputy killed in wreck involving train in Louisiana

Natalie Brown-Denby, 32, was killed in a wreck involving a train, officials said. She was a...
Natalie Brown-Denby, 32, was killed in a wreck involving a train, officials said. She was a former deputy with the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office.(Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Rachael Thomas and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 12:47 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA/Gray News) - A Louisiana woman who used to be a sheriff’s deputy was killed in a wreck involving a train, officials said.

Natalie Brown-Denby, 32, was identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office as the victim of the crash that happened last Monday afternoon. The coroner’s office says her vehicle ran through the railroad crossing guard arm and was hit on the driver side by the train. She was ejected and died at the scene.

Natalie Brown-Denby was a former deputy with the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office who began her career back in 2013 under the administration of retired sheriff, Victor Jones. She graduated from the 37th Caddo Regional Police Academy in 2015.

During her time with the sheriff’s office, Natalie Brown-Denby worked in communications, patrol, community services and youth service divisions. She resigned in 2019 to start a career working with juveniles at the Caddo Juvenile Probation office in Shreveport.

KSLA reports Natalie Brown-Denby is survived by her mother, Jackie Brown-Denby, a former detective with the sheriff’s office, and her 5-year-old daughter, as well as other extended family.

Former coworkers say Natalie Brown-Denby was always willing to help, was dependable, always needed her morning coffee and had an eagerness to learn.

Memorial services will be held in December in Shreveport and Las Vegas. In lieu of flowers, mourners are asked to donate to one of Natalie Brown-Denby’s favorite community groups:

Copyright 2023 KSLA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both women were arrested and transported into the Washington County Jail on charges of heroin...
Two women arrested for smuggling into prison
An overnight fire at Señor Frogs in Panama City Beach causes damage to the building.
30 firefighters respond to fire at Señor Frog’s in Panama City Beach
There were about 30-35 students on the bus.
Bus involved in accident on the way to Arnold High School
A Panama City Beach man is injured after a crash Monday night.
Man hospitalized after accident in Bay County
Florida Lottery November
Florida Lottery Word of the Day Contest November

Latest News

Senior Citizens Canva Stock image
Certain seniors in Panama City can qualify for additional tax relief
SENIOR TAX EXEMPTION
SENIOR TAX EXEMPTION
The project is set to soon be made into a movie, set in Walton County, about black bears and...
Walton County Commissioners approve large chunk of money for Paper Bear project
PAPER BEAR PROJECT FUNDING APPROVED
PAPER BEAR PROJECT FUNDING APPROVED