Looking to 2024 at Super Saturday with Gulf Coast State College

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Current and prospectives students alike, listen up!

Gulf Coast State College is hosting its Super Saturday event for Spring 2024 registration on Saturday, December 2.

Anyone interested in attending GCSC in the spring or just looking to get ahead of the game and register for classes, Super Saturday is the spot to be. The application fee is waived for all new students at this event.

Super Saturday will be held at two locations, GCSC’s Student Union East on the Panama City Campus from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. (CST) and the GCSC Gulf/Franklin Campus in Port St. Joe from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. (EST).

Not only is the event used to register for classes, but guests can also receive student IDs and parking decals. Opportunities will be available to meet with representatives from various GCSC departments who can help answer questions and provide guidance.

Academic program advisors and specialists from Admissions, Advising, Enrollment Services and Financial Aid will be available to provide one-on-one assistance and guide attendees through the enrollment and registration process. Staff from Career Development, Veterans Services, TRiO and Student Accessibility Resources will also be on-hand to answer questions.

