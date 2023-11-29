Man charged for stalking after leaving notes on cars

Officials say surveillance video helped identify Charles Edward Sparks as the possible suspect...
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 11:15 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Over a dozen cars across the area had mysterious notes left on windshields, and police say a suspect has been charged.

Over the last several weeks, Panama City Police and Bay County Sheriff investigators started tracking down the notes.

The writer reportedly made comments about the women’s looks, and said things like “Sorry if I’m being creepy”.

Officials say surveillance video helped identify Charles Edward Sparks as the possible suspect who wrote them, and is now facing stalking charges and was booked into Bay County Jail.

Authorities say if you’re still receiving notes like these, or have in the past, call PCPD at 850-872-3100 or report tips anonymously on their website.

