Miller Lite debuts ‘Beercracker’ nutcracker

Miller Lite is selling "Beercrackers" this holiday season.
Miller Lite is selling "Beercrackers" this holiday season.(Miller Lite via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Here is a great gift for the beer lover in your family.

Miller Lite is selling a “Beercracker” this holiday season.

It looks like the classic nutcracker we all know and love, but instead of cracking nuts, it is cracking open beers.

It has two beer openers, one in the mouth and another in his removable hat.

The “Beercrackers” are on sale through Dec. 1 on the Miller Lite website.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both women were arrested and transported into the Washington County Jail on charges of heroin...
Two women arrested for smuggling into prison
An overnight fire at Señor Frogs in Panama City Beach causes damage to the building.
30 firefighters respond to fire at Señor Frog’s in Panama City Beach
A Panama City Beach man is injured after a crash Monday night.
Man hospitalized after accident in Bay County
Florida Lottery November
Florida Lottery Word of the Day Contest November
37th Annual Boat Parade of Lights is returning to Panama City.
37th Annual Boat Parade of Lights is returning to Panama City

Latest News

Jason and Travis Kelce sing a Christmas song for charity.
Travis Kelce joins Taylor Swift at the top of the music charts
Programs are placed on the pews before a tribute service for former first lady Rosalynn Carter...
Rosalynn Carter’s intimate funeral is held in the town where she and her husband were born
FILE - In this Feb. 5, 2018, photo, Garth Dallman, center, and Bill Kouchie, right, both from...
Inheritance money in dispute after death of woman who made millions off sale of T-rex remains
This week's 850Strong Student of the Week tests her musical and academic skills all while...
This week’s 850Strong Student of the Week is Arianna Block
FILE - Evan Ellingson attends the world premiere of "My Sister's Keeper" on June 24, 2009 in...
‘My Sister’s Keeper’ actor Evan Ellingson dead at 35 from fentanyl overdose