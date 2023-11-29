Mosley’s Hill is this week’s Walborsky, Bradley and Fleming Student Athlete of the Week

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Zamiyah Hill. A name that has struck fear into Panhandle opponents for the past 4 years because all she does is score.

“I just kind of inherited the soccer tradition and I ended up sticking with it. It was from the moment me scoring on the opposite goal, the wrong goal, to me scoring my 89th goal, it’s just been a journey.”

That love for being on the pitch, plus tough love from her parents, is what has motivated her to dominate the classroom while leading her teammates.

“It was introduced to me at a young age that if you didn’t do good on your test, then you’re just not going to be playing soccer at all. So, stay on top of your work is the motto that I’ve always been preaching to all my other teammates,” said Zamiyah Hall.

“She’s a great role model for younger players. On the field, off the field, they see that you can achieve anything you want if you work hard. She definitely does.” said Marek Betkowski, Mosley Head Girls Soccer Coach.

The dedication as a player and a student has lead to Zamiyah signing up to play soccer and study at the University of Florida. Neither is an easy task, but Coach believes Zamiyah can succeed in both.

“I think it’s the discipline, the discipline. If you’re good in sports, you have to manage your time very well and that’s kind of helped with managing the time as a student. Like I mentioned at the signing, I see her reading books anytime she can, instead of being on her phone. Somehow she has time to do everything and she is good at it.”

“I feel like soccer kind of reflects on life lessons a little bit and I do want to go pro and I do want to do all that but we’ve got to start small. Just small steps at a time, that’s like one of the main life lessons that soccer has taught me. You can get through everything, with God, as always.”

Zamiyah entered this season at 84 career goals, she’s scored 13 more in the Dolphin’s first 4 games. So while soccer has been teaching Zamiyah; Zamiyah is the one giving lessons on the pitch.

