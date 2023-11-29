Murder suspect found and arrested

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man is in custody after deputies and U.S. Marshals say he was wanted for murder.

On Nov. 22, investigators with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office were told by deputies from Escambia County that suspect Darryl Jerome Walker was wanted, and possibly in Jackson County.

On Nov. 24, task force officers reportedly found Walker and the car he was known to be driving at an address in Marianna.

Walker was taken into custody without incident and will be extradited back to Escambia County to face charges.

