Questions answered about local stalking arrest

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - We now have some answers to questions many have asked about a local stalking arrest we reported on Tuesday.

A Panama City man is accused of leaving more than a dozen notes on women’s cars.

Police say the investigation started back in July, when a woman reported that Charles Edwards Spark left notes.

It’s not illegal to leave a note on someone’s car, but where police say the crime was committed was when the 53-year-old followed the woman, leaving a note when her car was parked at her home and then again when she parked it at church.

The July incident report indicates the victim asked for this activity to be tracked.

Panama City Police said Tuesday, they had surveillance of it.

We’re told police had been investigating this case, and over the past few weeks, the notes became more frequent.

If you have any information about this case, contact Panama City Police Department at (850) 872-3100.

