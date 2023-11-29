Senor Frog’s fire, building is damaged but not destroyed

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A popular and relatively new Panama City Beach restaurant, went up in flames overnight Tuesday. The building is not a total loss, however, it was an intense scene for firefighters, and some were injured battling the flames.

Senor Frog’s in Panama City Beach is damaged but not destroyed.

“It was a tough night,” said Mardo Sparroww, a manager at Senor Frog’s. “It sounds like it was an accident, that {there was} no human involved. Thank God when it happened everyone was out.”

Signs of the fire can be seen from the outside of the Senor Frog’s building, but Sparroww says his concern was with those inside.

“The good news, it was all material, all of our staff and customers are all good. that’s what matters for us,” said Sparroww.

Out of the 30 firefighters responding, two suffered minor burns from the steam. Panama City Beach Fire Chief Ray Morgan says the situation escalated as they were on the way to the fire. around 12:35 Tuesday morning.

“Our crews arrived on [the] scene, and we saw smoke showing in the upper vents of the top floor,” said Ray Morgan, Panama City Beach Fire Chief.

We are told says the downstairs was hardly touched.

“It was so fast the real damage was in the brain of [the] restaurant,” said Sparroww. “The system and everything started burning from it.”

The state fire marshal’s office deemed the fire to be accidental.

“They narrowed it down piece of equipment in the upper deck,” said Morgan. “It doesn’t appear to be malicious intent.”

Those with Senor Frog’s in Panama City Beach tell us they are working out the next steps and what will happen with their employees.

“What matters to me, and my crew is to make sure they have [a] place to work and have income for holidays,” said Sparroww.

Sparroww says they’re trying to relocate staff while things are figured out.

“I think it will be a good end,” said Sparroww.

They are working together to get the restaurant back open.

