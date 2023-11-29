This week’s 850Strong Student of the Week is Arianna Block

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Drum roll please...

Hailing from Vernon Middle School, this week’s 850Strong Student of the Week is Arianna Brock.

“I’m thrilled,” said Arianna.

One passion that shines through for Arianna is music.

Vernon Middle School Band Director, John Harcus, said, “She started last year as a beginner in 6th grade. We decided last year that we wanted to give her a little extra challenge, so we gave her an open invitation to join the marching the band this year as a 7th grader, one of only three this year that got the invitation. She did an excellent job excelling and helping others. She mentors and tutors some of the other students here in the middle school as well and is just a real exemplary student that really shows what it is to be dedicated to things.”

Arianna’s instruments of choice are trombone and guitar.

Diligent in her academic pursuits as well, Arianna said she wants to be a veterinarian one day and is learning the skills to be successful both in school and at home. She said she was twelve cats, thirteen rabbits, and a fish to help her.

Keep up the great work Arianna!

