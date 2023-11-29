Tuesday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Get ready for a cold night tonight in NWFL w/lows in the low 30s inland and mid to upper 30s at the coast. Skies will be mostly sunny Wednesday w/highs near 60. Expect more clouds on Thursday and then better rain chances Friday thru Sunday. Right now 3″+ of rain will be likely thru the weekend.

Just 2 days are left in the tropics and there are no signs of any tropics activity.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.