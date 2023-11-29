Tuesday Evening Forecast

By Chris Smith
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:43 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Get ready for a cold night tonight in NWFL w/lows in the low 30s inland and mid to upper 30s at the coast. Skies will be mostly sunny Wednesday w/highs near 60. Expect more clouds on Thursday and then better rain chances Friday thru Sunday. Right now 3″+ of rain will be likely thru the weekend.

Just 2 days are left in the tropics and there are no signs of any tropics activity.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

