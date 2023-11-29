Veteran receives christmas home makeover

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Florida Power and Light continues its holiday hero program, marking 16 years of given back to veterans.

This year the company has chosen Marcelo Centaure to receive a Winter Wonderland home transformation.

Tuesday afternoon volunteers with FPL gathered at the veteran’s home in Panama City Beach to begin the makeover, which included thousands of LED lights, solar powered decor and more.

Florida Power and Light External Affairs Senior Manager Shane Boyett said it is the third time they’ve had the opportunity to help a veteran in the Panama City area. .

“I hope that (Centaure) just is surprised number one,” Boyett said. “And just feels honored that someone that was willing to think about the service that he has given to our country for over 30 years, serving our country, keeping us safe here at home and I hope he can just appreciate a little bit of our gratitude as we honor him today and his service.

Centaure’s wife was in on the surprise. She kept him away and their kids away long enough for Santa’s helpers to get the job done.

“It was really hard,” she said. “Luckily the VFW stepped in and they were the ones who put Marcelo’s name in for this honor and they did a training and invited him to be a part of the training.”

The task took about two hours to finish, and volunteers waited for the veteran’s arrival to get a glimpse of his reaction.

“A little overwhelmed and a little speechless,” Centaure said. “This morning I was looking at the house thinking boy how I am going to decorate that, and I come home and it’s done, and this is our first Christmas here.”

Centaure was nominated by the Veterans of Foreign Wars post 10555.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.