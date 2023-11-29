Walton County Commissioners approve large chunk of money for Paper Bear project

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Walton County Commissioners have approved giving almost half a million dollars to go towards the Paper Bear project.

For years, the project’s filmmakers have been gathering footage of the panhandle’s ecosystems, mainly in Walton County, and they say they need $400,000 for the final stretch- animation.

The project is soon to be made into a movie, set in Walton County, about black bears and our area’s special environment.

At Tuesday’s commission meeting, there was quite some back and forth about the funding for the project. Some commissioners expressed concern about if the county will get any of that money back.

In the end, it was decided that the marketing for Walton County, and raising awareness about our wildlife is worth it.

”We’re buying X number of products for $400,000, just like if we were buying a commercial on NBC. That’s all it is,” District Two Commissioner Danny Glidewell said.

Other commissioners expressed their approval, saying the film will greatly promote the county.

“I think this thing will be a great success in Walton County,” District Five Commissioner Tony Anderson said.

County leaders said the money will be coming out of the marketing budget that has already been set aside.

