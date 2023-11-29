WATCH: Panama City Commissioners accuse mayor of inappropriate action

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Mayor Mike Rohan received some harsh criticism at Tuesday’s commission meeting.

Commissioners are accusing him of filling out a form that would potentially try to reappropriate $8 million in FDOT funds for the Beach Drive Multi-Use Sidewalk Project. The mayor said he met with a resident earlier this month to do it. Several residents are against the project.

“I think we were aware that something may have happened with a document getting submitted to a representative’s office that was not from the city, but it was actually falsified,” Commissioner Josh Street said.

Commissioner Brian Grainger also put Rohan in the hot seat.

“Within our charter, the mayor is a commissioner that serves as the chairman of the commission,” Grainger said. “He’s a commissioner at large, and so we’re all bound to the same rules.”

Some residents at the meeting were quick to show support for the mayor.

“This whole situation brings to mind that we’re all being led by an incompetent group of people,” community activist Tony Bostick said. “The citizens of Panama City need to think about recalling the entire city commission because they are out of control. You want him investigated for ethics when you yourselves are the biggest violators of ethics.”

“Their actions were deplorable,” community activist Brenda Lewis-Williams said. “They should not have done that. He is our mayor. First and foremost, we need to respect the position whether we care for the man or not.”

Commissioners asked the mayor where he put the original document.

“I don’t have the original,” Rohan Street. I threw it away.”

He stands by his actions.

“I don’t think I did anything wrong,” Rohan said. “I helped some constituents. If I had the chance, I would probably do it again.”

The commissioners asked the city attorney to get a legal opinion on the matter from the State Ethics Commission.

