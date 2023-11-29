WCSO: Manhunt for sex offender in DeFuniak Springs

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 8:34 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Walton County Sheriff’s officials report there is an active manhunt in the DeFuniak Springs area for a sex offender out of Georgia.

Deputies stated they are searching in the area of Coy Burgess Loop for Logan Michael Samples, 25.

They reported that in 2015, Samples was convicted of child molestation in Walton County, Georgia and is wanted for failure to register. Authorities said they were notified Tuesday evening that Samples had been living in a home off John White Road.

Residents in the nearby vicinity should expect an increased presence of law enforcement.

If you see Samples, call (850)-892-8111 or dial 911.

