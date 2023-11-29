Wear It Wednesday featuring Hoyden Hat Company

On Wednesday Nov. 29, Brit Norton stopped by the WJHG studio to talk about how can customize a hat!
On Wednesday Nov. 29, Brit Norton stopped by the WJHG studio to talk about how can customize a hat!(WJHG)
By Mel Zosh
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 6:50 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On the Wednesday Nov. 29 edition of NewsChannel 7 Today’s ‘Wear It Wednesday’ segment, we featured beautiful and stylish hats from Hoyden Hats.

Brit Norton spoke about styles that are in this season and how to pick out a nice hat for you or a loved one.

To learn more about Hoyden Hat Company, visit their website here. Visit their Facebook page here. Visit their Instagram page here.

