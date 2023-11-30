Bay County Library to hold upcoming release event for author Mark Douglas

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Author Mark Douglas joined us today to talk about his upcoming book release and event to be held at Bay County Library.

Curse of the Terracotta Warriors, book one of a Maddie Jones Mystery Series is set to release December 5th. The Bay County Library is holding a book birthday the next day, December 6th. Visitors can listen to Mark speak about his inspirations and journey to writing the novel, as well as hear the first few chapters.

For more information on Mark Douglas or where you can find Curse of the Terracotta Warriors you can visit his website, or to learn more about the upcoming event you can go to the Bay County Library Facebook event page.

