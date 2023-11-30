Bay County Library to hold upcoming release event for author Mark Douglas

Author Mark Douglas came in to speak about his upcoming event at the Bay County Library for his new book.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 12:43 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Author Mark Douglas joined us today to talk about his upcoming book release and event to be held at Bay County Library.

Curse of the Terracotta Warriors, book one of a Maddie Jones Mystery Series is set to release December 5th. The Bay County Library is holding a book birthday the next day, December 6th. Visitors can listen to Mark speak about his inspirations and journey to writing the novel, as well as hear the first few chapters.

For more information on Mark Douglas or where you can find Curse of the Terracotta Warriors you can visit his website, or to learn more about the upcoming event you can go to the Bay County Library Facebook event page.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Nov. 24, task force officers reportedly found Walker and the car he was known to be driving...
Murder suspect found and arrested
BDS Teacher arrested for possession of child sexual abuse images.
BDS Teacher arrested for possession of child sexual abuse images
Both women were arrested and transported into the Washington County Jail on charges of heroin...
Two women arrested for smuggling into prison
Florida Lottery November
Florida Lottery Word of the Day Contest November
An overnight fire at Señor Frogs in Panama City Beach causes damage to the building.
30 firefighters respond to fire at Señor Frog’s in Panama City Beach

Latest News

Linda Cope speaks about an upcoming veteran event in December.
Warrior Beach Retreat to hold Mini retreat for veterans
Linda Cope with Wounded Warrior Beach Retreat comes on to announce an upcoming mini retreat...
Warrior Beach Retreat
Author Mark Douglas came in to speak about his upcoming event at the Bay County Library for...
Mark Douglas Author Interview
Wheel Of Fortune Contestant
Panama City Beach has it’s own Wheel Of Fortune Contestant