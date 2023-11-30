Boy scouts teaming up with sheriff’s office to help Walton families celebrate Christmas

One group of kids in our area are learning the importance of helping others.
One group of kids in our area are learning the importance of helping others.(WJHG)
By Claire Jones
Published: Nov. 30, 2023
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One group of kids in our area are learning the importance of helping others.

For the fourth year in a row, Boy Scout Troop 562 in Santa Rosa Beach is collecting trees to give to families in Walton County for their Christmas Tree and Wreath Fundraiser.

They have teamed up with the Walton County Sheriff’s Office to drop off trees to families that may need some extra support this holiday season.

The troop’s scout master Joseph Didier told NewsChannel 7 things like this Christmas tree and wreath giveaway not only help people in the community, but also teach the scouts valuable lessons.

”We’re helping trying to make a difference. Part of scouting is giving back. Best way to do that is lead by example and for the kids to learn themselves servant leadership,” Didier said. “So, they get engaged and help deliver trees and raise money to help pay for these trees to give to others less fortunate in our community.”

Didier said the group has already collected more than 30 trees this year, and that their goal is to collect more and more trees every holiday season.

To learn more about the fundraiser, click here.

