Bozeman football team departs for state semifinal game

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Winning 12 games in a row isn’t easy.

When it comes to the 2023 Bozeman Bucks football team, the winning started off the field.

“I would describe this team is family. These kids love each other, they play for each other. When you have that, that stuff just all seems to come along with it,” said Bozeman Head Coach Jason Griffin.

Family is exactly who came out to support the Bucks as their team let for Madison County on Wednesday morning.

The Bozeman family showed up and showed out -- students, parents, teachers and more.

“They’re the reason we’re winning right now. Wherever we go, they travel with us. The hype that they give us on the sideline, after halftime, the love that they’re supporting us with,” said Bozeman senior LB/WR Matthew Tew.

“There’s nothing like a football team, and what it can do to rally a community and a school. To be able to take a team to the Final Four, and just have the support from the community that’s pouring in behind us, it’s just a great experience,” Griffin said.

The Bucks have had a special season, including second-half comebacks in their first two playoff games against Northview and Holmes County.

They say they’re able to avoid folding under the pressure thanks to being tough mentally and physically.

“Definitely our conditioning for the second-half is what sets us apart,” Tew said.

“We don’t quit. Our hardest-fought quarter is the fourth quarter, and that’s when everybody else is tired,” said Bozeman senior Quarterback Peyton Gay.

The team will hold a walkthrough at Florida State’s indoor facility Thursday prior to the game, and the team is fired up about it.

“Most people don’t even get to see that ever in their life. A tiny school like us, a 1R school, you wouldn’t really hear them going to a big college campus like FSU,” Tew said.

The Bucks have prepared for this stage all year long.

“This is what we wanted. It shows how hard we’ve worked, and hard work pays off,” Gay said.

They know that the hard work will have to continue if they’re to punch a ticket to the state championship game.

“They know the challenge, and it’s going to be a difficult challenge. But at the same time, we’ve been challenged quite a bit lately, and I hope our boys are ready to meet this one,” said Griffin.

Bozeman will meet Madison County at Boot Hill Stadium in Madison on Thursday night. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 CST.

